BizReport : Email Marketing : August 14, 2017


Study finds inbox placement still a struggle

While most email marketers have keyed in on the importance of subject lines, clickable links, and engaging content, new data from Return Path indicates that may not be enough because emails aren't landing in the inbox. Their data shows a full 20% of global, commercial emails are landing in junk/spam folders rather than the inbox.

by Kristina Knight

A portion of that 20% is also being fully blocked from inboxes. US email marketers place about 77% of emails in inboxes, while Australian and Canadian marketers placed about 90% - the highest placement rates in the world. The US rate is the lowest of any county analyzed for this report.

"Email remains the most popular and effective channel available to marketers, so it's more important than ever to get it right. If your emails aren't reaching the inbox, you're missing out on an opportunity to build relationships and generate ROI," said Return Path President George Bilbrey. "But email filtering continues to evolve, as mailbox providers apply increasingly sophisticated algorithms to deliver only the content their users truly want."

Some of the highest deliverability marks were served to marketers working in banking and finance - likely because these businesses have developed strong customer relationships. Banking and Finance, for example, placed about 94% of emails in inboxes; Travel brands saw similar results, placing 90% of their emails in the inbox.

What is perhaps most disturbing about the report is that this isn't news - both Return Path's 2015 and 2016 Deliverability Benchmark Reports showed similar inbox placements. So, marketers should have been working to improve deliverability.

Tags: email marketing, email trends, inbox placement, Return Path










