BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Ecommerce : August 08, 2017


Reviews key to offline selling

It is no secret that reviews drive the sales of online merchandise, but according to BazaarVoice, reviews are also pushing offline sales. They looked at the affect reviews are having on back-to-school shopping, and found that for every $1 in sales due to reviews, at least another $2 is spent in store.

by Kristina Knight

On average for the back-to-school season, reviews are pushing between $2 and $4.50 in additional physical store purchases. Not only that, but shoppers in physical stores are looking at reviews for everything from tech to shoes prior to going into a storefront.

How can merchants put this data into practice? By ensuring that the merchant is using these reviews on-site; having an aggregator service put reviews directly on a website is one way, having an actual review section is another.

What's more, BazaarVoice found that while most office supply products are researched and purchase in August, clothing and shoe buys will go on through September, so merchants who key in on these later shoppers can still push more conversions that those who stop advertising for back-to-school in August.

"A significant portion of back-to-school clothes shopping takes place during the final days of September, indicating that students are still trendspotting and making apparel choices after school begins," writes the company.

As to how much will be spent, BazaarVoice estimates teachers will spend about $500, parents of K-12 students will spend an average of $673, and parents of college-aged students will spend about $888.

Tags: advertising, BazaarVoice, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, review trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...


Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/08/reviews-key-to-offline-selling.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.