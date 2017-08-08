Search BizReport
BizReport : Ecommerce : August 08, 2017
Reviews key to offline selling
It is no secret that reviews drive the sales of online merchandise, but according to BazaarVoice, reviews are also pushing offline sales. They looked at the affect reviews are having on back-to-school shopping, and found that for every $1 in sales due to reviews, at least another $2 is spent in store.
On average for the back-to-school season, reviews are pushing between $2 and $4.50 in additional physical store purchases. Not only that, but shoppers in physical stores are looking at reviews for everything from tech to shoes prior to going into a storefront.
How can merchants put this data into practice? By ensuring that the merchant is using these reviews on-site; having an aggregator service put reviews directly on a website is one way, having an actual review section is another.
What's more, BazaarVoice found that while most office supply products are researched and purchase in August, clothing and shoe buys will go on through September, so merchants who key in on these later shoppers can still push more conversions that those who stop advertising for back-to-school in August.
"A significant portion of back-to-school clothes shopping takes place during the final days of September, indicating that students are still trendspotting and making apparel choices after school begins," writes the company.
As to how much will be spent, BazaarVoice estimates teachers will spend about $500, parents of K-12 students will spend an average of $673, and parents of college-aged students will spend about $888.
Tags: advertising, BazaarVoice, ecommerce, ecommerce trends, review trends
