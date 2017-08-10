Report suggests simplifying IoT roles

by Kristina Knight

Canonical researchers found that most (68%) of IoT developers, vendors, and professionals are struggling to fill IoT roles, and many believe this struggle is because of the skillset these businesses are requiring to fill IoT roles.

"When it comes to the internet of things, the business community is still overcoming a significant skills gap. Many businesses are concerned by their own lack of knowledge and skills within the IoT market and many business leaders are finding themselves running head first into a set of technology and business challenges that they do not yet fully understand," said Mike Bell, EVP of IoT and Devices at Canonical. The full report can be found here.

The most difficult roles to fill, according to the report, are in data analytics and embedded softward; about one-third of those surveyed say they struggle to fill these roles. What's more, most (75%) believe these skills are a requirement for applications claiming to be IoT experts.

But, the problem may not be in finding an applicant who is expert at data analysis, it may be that businesses are looking for hires who are not only expert at analytics, but who are also expert at embedded software, IT security, cloud software and on down the line through artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

"Businesses need to realise that working in IoT should not require such an extensive variety of skills. What is needed, instead, is a simplification of the technologies behind IoT. Within the next five years we expect to see IoT technologies built into all aspects of the business environment. As edge computing brings connected intelligence directly to the shop floor, cloud computing will continue to drive back-end processes across the entire supply chain, for example. With all business processes growing increasingly connected, their supporting IoT technologies must be easy enough for anyone to manage, monitor and use - regardless of their background knowledge or personal skillset," said Bell. "Above all, businesses must be agile when it comes to deciding on the 'right' people, skills and team to take them forward. What is decided upon today, is unlikely to remain the same in even one or two years, so constantly evaluating what change is needed and being able to execute this quickly is a must."

Tags: advertising, Canonical, IoT trends