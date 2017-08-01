BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : August 01, 2017


Report: Buying by voice to increase

Ecommerce continues to be a hot spot for merchants, but look for mobile and voice to begin making inroads into 'traditional' online shopping. That's the word from a new Walker Sands Report.

by Kristina Knight

Smartphones, tablets, voice assistants - these are the things changing the way consumers shop, and they are changing things quickly. According to the Walker Sands 2017 Future of Retail study nearly 20% of consumers have now made a purchase using Amazon's Echo or another voice-controlled device. Add that to the 66% who have made a purchase with a mobile phone in the last year, and you can see the digital space is undergoing another rapid change.

"In the age of the connected consumer, e-commerce has become about much more than online shopping or the point of sale," said Dave Parro, partner and vice president, Walker Sands. "The proliferation of technology such as connected home devices, voice ordering and drones have dramatically shifted consumer expectations of retail. Our findings suggest that the in-store experience is not going away, but rather there is a demand for a holistic commerce experience that is consistent, transparent and multi-channel."

Other interesting findings from the Walker Sands Report include:

• 46% of shoppers 'prefer' shopping online rather than in-store
• 77% of shoppers believe the online experience will soon be better than in-store
• 29% of shoppers shop online at least weekly, 27% of Millennials do so
• 66% have made a purchase via mobile app in the past year
• 38% 'shop regularly' on mobile websites

"As consumers become even more connected, they will continue to demand a more transparent and continuous commerce experience from brands and retailers," said Erin Jordan, account director and lead of the retail technology team at Walker Sands. "The walls between channels will continue to fall as voice-controlled and connected home devices reach widespread adoption and the commerce experience becomes fluid. Brands and retailers need to understand the always-on nature of consumers and identify the best way to add value through a consistent experience."

