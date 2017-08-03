BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : August 03, 2017


Reach Hispanic Millennials through social

Social media is key to not only finding, but engaging, a large and powerful group of consumers. Hispanic Millennials are driving the overall US Hispanic population - which numbers 59 million, and has a purchasing power of more than $1.5 trillion each year; these Millennials make up about 40% of the overall demographic, and they are invested in social.

by Kristina Knight

Merchants and brands wanting to branch into the Hispanic demographic in the US need to get social. That's the word from new Viant data, which shows that half of Hispanic shoppers are talking about brands with their friends through social media, or they are using branded hashtags within other conversations on social.

Only about 17% of non-Hispanic shoppers are doing this, and that makes social a good 'get' for brands wanting to reach into the demo. Engaging these shoppers through social, either by answering their questions or asking how the brand can solve a problem, is likely to go far to building a relationship that is about more than buying and selling.

The Viant Report also indicates that mobile is another high-spend area for Hispanic Millennials - most are choosing either AT&T or Verizon as their carrier, but they're also over-indexing on mobile carriers that offer significant savings like T-Mobile, Boost, and Cricket Wireless.

But, Hispanic shoppers have lower household incomes? This is true, in a general sense, but the data shows that while they may have lower overall income bases, they are savvy in saving. About 40% of Hispanic Millennials seek out and use coupons or use mobile devices to compare prices. They're comparison shopping not only at malls, but during grocery trips, too, making the brands that are active in social and mobile more visible to this growing demographic.

