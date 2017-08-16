Malware hampering ecommerce experience

by Kristina Knight

Pop-ups, banners, product ads - these are all things that can push shoppers off of merchant sites, and it may not be the fault of the retailer at all. Malware infections on consumer computers may be pushing these annoying ands and banners, pushing them to cut digital shopping trips short. Namagoo's data shows that during the back to school shopping season, malware infection rates jump to between 15% and 17%, but during the holiday shopping season, the infection rates can be as high as 30%. The data also shows that during 'infected sessions' at least half malware injections include competing products.

"Online businesses need a better way to compete with marketplace giants like Amazon and Walmart. That starts by ensuring their own sites provide an optimal customer experience - one free of distracting pop-ups and competing product ads that lure hard-earned traffic away from their store," said Chemi Katz, co-founder and CEO of Namogoo. "Not only are shoppers unaware of why this is happening, but retailers have zero visibility into this disruptive activity. The disconnect manifests in a negative impact on customer experience, unexplained decreases in conversion rates and, ultimately, millions in lost revenue."

What is a merchant to do? The data shows that merchants and retailers who protect their customers throughout the purchase journey see fast increases in conversions and retention.

