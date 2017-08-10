How to use form data to better understand customers

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What role can form analytics play in understanding customers?

JotForm: Form analytics helps people understand how their forms are performing. With form analytics, you have access to the views and responses your form has received in real-time. The conversion rate of your forms can let you know how they are resonating with your audience. You can also have an inside look into how long it's taking respondents to complete your form, and can make an informed decision about whether to edit your form to shorten the response time and increase the conversion rate.

Kristina: How can publishers, specifically, make better use of the data in their online forms?

JotForm: Publishers can make better use of their online forms by taking care to target the right audiences. When a form doesn't apply to a reader, it can be annoying and get in their way of what they'd like to be reading. Forms and surveys about entrepreneurship may be out of place wedged in between an article about the latest marketing trends. Keeping the relevancy high should lead to strong conversion rates, and that can be gauged and monitored by form analytics.



When used correctly, online forms can help publishers increase their reader's engagement on a specific article, or as a reader as a whole. For example, you can add a quick poll at the bottom of an article that gauges the opinions of other fellow readers. The results can add to the discussion in the comments.

Kristina: There has been data that shows customers want forms to be shorter and more intuitive - bearing that in mind, how should publishers and advertisers go about using forms for data gathering?

JotForm: Publishers and advertisers will get better results if they design forms according to the respondent's perspective. Intuitive, concise, and relevant forms that are organized logically will do best. If a form must be longer, such as applying to be a contributor, then make sure that the sections are organized in bite-sized chunks whenever possible and encourage completion with visual cues and encouragement such as progress bars.

Tags: advertising, data collection, data collection trends, form content, form data, JotForm