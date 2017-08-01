Google ad blocker becoming reality?

by Kristina Knight

With this new sighting on Android's Canary, what do experts think about the possibility of a native ad blocker in the digital space?

Blackwood Seven's Jakob Holm Kalkar believes it's a good move on behalf of the online giant.

"This is a smart move by Google to show leadership and drive agenda, as set out by the Coalition for Better Ads. It's also a move that could potentially strengthen Google's already dominating position in the digital ad space. Google, more or less, controls the browser market and an introduction of an ad-blocking feature would therefore, by default, secure a strong position in the ad-blocking market and through that an even more dominant in the advertising space," said Jakob Holm Kalkar, VP of Operations, Europe, Blackwood Seven.

Unified's Jason Beckerman disagrees, to a point.

"Native ads, which fit in with content on social, are far more likely to be accepted by users than popups, unders, or overall poor experience ads on mobile. That said, there exist potential issues with this tactic and I'm not sure if this ad blocker will also scrape ads out of native placements; it's necessary to be careful about this as that could do irreparable harm to the ecosystem," said Jason Backerman, CEO, Unified.

While Google hasn't announced a formal launch, one other expert believe it's time for all businesses to put on their white hats where ad campaigns are concerned.

"The best guidance for publishers going forward is to create ad experiences that are the best for their audience-- work with partners who are dedicated to providing better UX but also find a balance that helps publishers drive revenue. A perfect example of an ad product that enhances UX and drives revenue is a responsive wallpaper. Wallpapers are actually referenced by Google as acceptable ads too," said Paul Vincent, CEO of Neuranet. "The safest option for marketers and agencies is to start building all creative responsively rather than for specific fixed sizes. If the creative is already built responsively and can adapt to unlimited sizes, then it will work within any publisher or browser requirements. Campaigns won't be derailed or have inflated budgets due to rework. With the new IAB Flex spec's that were just released on July 20th-- agencies and marketers need to start adjusting workflow and working with next generation design tools to help scale creative production for this new era."

Tags: ad blocking, advertising, Blackwood Seven, Google Chrome, Neuranet, Unified