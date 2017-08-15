BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : August 15, 2017


Forecast: Content marketing revs to show strong increases

Based on 2016 numbers and the first half of 2017, PQ Media expects content marketing revenue to see continued strong growth. Content marketing revenues reached $28 billion, and for the first half of the year, increased another 14%.

by Kristina Knight

What is pushing this growth? Primarily gaming, social media, and mobile, according to experts with PQ Media. B2C content marketing continues to grow faster than B2B, but don't count out B2B content marketing, which accounted for $14.7 billion of the 2016 totals.

"Since we released the first edition of this Forecast in 2015, content marketing's positive momentum has continued to build, as brand marketers have become more organized, the number of practicing professionals has soared, and there has been gradual improvement in ROI metrics," said PQ Media President & CEO Patrick Quinn. "Content marketing has also become a global phenomenon - second only to mobile advertising & marketing - with many brands targeting influencers who share sponsored content with their loyal communities, particularly among the younger Millennial and i-Gen demographics."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• The US accounts for 44% of content marketing reveue
• Germany and Japan round out the top 3
• Experts expect content marketing to growth at a CAGR of 14% through 2021

The full forecast can be found here.

Tags: advertising, advertising forecast, content marketing, content marketing trends, PQ Media










No Comments

