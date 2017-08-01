BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : August 01, 2017


Ford combines OOH and mobile for new Fiesta campaign

Ford is combining new out-of-home advertising technology with mobile to promote its latest Fiesta model.

by Helen Leggatt

Out-of-home specialist, Primesight, has joined with adtech firm, RadiumOne, to integrate an out-of-home campaign with mobile targeting. The campaign is able to target consumers based on their location and content sharing behavior.

Those that come close to a Ford Fiesta ad campaign billboard are served a mobile display ad - providing they have already engaged with online content relevant to the campaign.

"This Primesight and RadiumOne collaboration is an exciting opportunity for advertisers as RadiumOne's unique take on audiences combined with our range of OOH locations provides a very powerful offering that makes it easier for brands to magnify their audience reach," says Matt Teeman Primesight's MD.

Earlier this year, the Bermuda Tourism Authority worked with Media Agency Group to create a similar campaign. Using vehicle recognition technology, a billboard placed in a busy and up-market area of London was able to display a personalized message such as "Hello Bermudaful in the Range Rover".

According to John Kehoe, managing director of Media Agency Group, the campaign demonstrates the "truly versatile nature of digital out of home advertising and the incredible potential that new technologies and innovations carry for the industry as a whole".

