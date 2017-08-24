Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : August 24, 2017
Expert advice for holiday email campaigns
Historically, about 21 email messages is the sweet spot for merchants to engage consumers and consumers to convert purchases during the holiday season. But, just sending any email isn't the answer. There needs to be a rhyme and reason. Our expert offers advice.
For Fashion/Apparel merchants, theme emails with different promotions and be clear, from the subject line, what is inside.
"Subject lines including a percentage off (especially on top of already discounted merchandise) performed well. As did subject lines that had a price point for a certain group of items. Examples: "Today only an extra 20% off," "$25 and under holiday sweaters," said Alicia Thomas, Content Marketing Manager, Klaviyo. "A number of top performers had exclusive holiday campaign emails for their VIP customers. Because VIP's are your most engaged customers, it makes sense that a VIP segment would perform better than an overall send."
For Beauty/Cosmetics brands, be direct with subject lines and segment according to time.
"Similar to fashion and apparel, direct subject lines worked well. Noticeably, subject lines that included a sense of urgency or scarcity saw bumps in conversion. Examples: "Only 4 days left to purchase," "Last chance to pick up our best selling t-shirt."," said Thomas. "Clearly, the top performers are getting into the minds of their personas. Sending times for the most successful beauty and cosmetics campaigns seemed pretty strategic.
First thing in the morning, around 7am, when most are waking up or even doing their beauty routine.
At the end of the work day, between 5-6pm. Most are checking their phones or killing time during a commute home which is a great time to get a captive audience.
Late night, between 10-11pm. Another peak time for mobile usage right before bed or while watching TV."
For Food/Beverage brands, use discounts to engage and continue sending even after the big holiday.
"Differing from the Fashion and Beauty industries, teasing at a discount inside an email worked very well for specialty food and beverage ecommerce shops," said Thomas. "Don't stop sending after a major holiday. Offering additional discounts or offers after a holiday was a big revenue generator for many food & bev businesses."
Tags: advertising, email ad tips, email content, email marketing, email marketing tips, Klaviyo
