Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Email Marketing : August 04, 2017
Don't go overboard with holiday themes
When it comes to holiday advertising, a little bit of a theme goes a long way. That, according to data from Yes Lifecycle Marketing; they looked at holiday-themed email campaigns and found that engagement rates dropped dramatically for campaigns that were heavily holiday themed.
During the holiday season, brands are sending about 14% more emails than usual, and it may be tempting to go all-out with holiday theming in this year's email campaigns, but resist. Looking at recent holiday data, Yes Lifecycle Marketing found that more than half (55%) of marketers sent holiday themed email campaigns, but the conversion rates on those emails were 43% lower than average.
Not only are holiday themed emails converting lower, they have overall lower open rates (14.6%) than BAU emails. Researchers also found that holiday themed emails without offers in the subject line saw 16% higher open rates than all other holiday campaigns.
So, what's a marketer to do, knowing that the holiday season is what keeps many merchants and brands in the black?
Make sure email campaigns are relevant and personalized to the user - put all the data you've accumulated this year to work, and make ordering simple by offering clickable links, simplified checkouts, and additional payment options.
Tags: advertising, advertising content, email content, email marketing, email trends, Yes Lifecycle Marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Don't go overboard with holiday themes
- Why tailoring the online shopping experience is a must
- Email to push holiday spending
- Reach Hispanic Millennials through social
- Rewards key to increasing in-app purchases
- Why location analytics are key to retail health
- TENGs - turn your clothing into a power source
- AI-powered detection and removal dramatically improves YouTube's fight against extreme content
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers