Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : August 02, 2017
AI-powered detection and removal dramatically improves YouTube's fight against extreme content
AI-powered detection and removal tools have proved to be significantly more effective at purging extremist video from their platform, announced YouTube this week, as it strives to clean up the platform and welcome back brands and advertisers that have recently departed.
According to YouTube, AI-powered detection and removal tools were responsible for more than three-quarters of the extremist videos it has removed in the past month. This, they say, is due to dramatic improvements in the system as a result of machine learning.
The use of machine learning has, says YouTube, "more than doubled" the number of videos removed that contain extreme or violent content and, even with more than 400 hours of content being uploaded to the platform every minute, has doubled the rate at which extreme content is removed.
YouTube is collaborating with other digital giants - Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter - in the development of technical solutions and the creation of more tools to deal with extremist content.
The new body - The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism - comes amid increasing political pressure from governments in the U.S. and Europe following increased terrorist activity. Recently, Germany proposed to levy fines of up to $56 million against social networks which fail to remove hate speech.
The body, who met for the first time on 1 August, 2017, will "formalize and structure existing and future areas of collaboration between our companies and foster cooperation with smaller tech companies, civil society groups and academics, governments and supranational bodies such as the EU and the UN".
Tags: advertising, AI trends, content, extremist, machine learning
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Rewards key to increasing in-app purchases
- Why location analytics are key to retail health
- TENGs - turn your clothing into a power source
- AI-powered detection and removal dramatically improves YouTube's fight against extreme content
- Report: Buying by voice to increase
- Google ad blocker becoming reality?
- Study: Video pushing mobile ad revenue
- Ad viewability in UK at highest level in a year
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers