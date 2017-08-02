AI-powered detection and removal dramatically improves YouTube's fight against extreme content

by Helen Leggatt

According to YouTube, AI-powered detection and removal tools were responsible for more than three-quarters of the extremist videos it has removed in the past month. This, they say, is due to dramatic improvements in the system as a result of machine learning.

The use of machine learning has, says YouTube, "more than doubled" the number of videos removed that contain extreme or violent content and, even with more than 400 hours of content being uploaded to the platform every minute, has doubled the rate at which extreme content is removed.

YouTube is collaborating with other digital giants - Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter - in the development of technical solutions and the creation of more tools to deal with extremist content.

The new body - The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism - comes amid increasing political pressure from governments in the U.S. and Europe following increased terrorist activity. Recently, Germany proposed to levy fines of up to $56 million against social networks which fail to remove hate speech.

The body, who met for the first time on 1 August, 2017, will "formalize and structure existing and future areas of collaboration between our companies and foster cooperation with smaller tech companies, civil society groups and academics, governments and supranational bodies such as the EU and the UN".





