Why retailers must engage digitally

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Digital has been a force in retail for about a decade now, but we're seeing a definite uptick in digital's importance - what is driving this?

Don Berryman, Chief Commercial Officer, Acticall Sitel Group: One of the driving forces behind this digital uptick in retail are the demands coming from the consumer. Consumers want faster communications and better and more personalized interactions with brands. Although kiosks, chatbots and other AI tools generate positive experiences for the consumer, the impact of human-to-human connection is still very vital to today's digitally driven CX landscape.



Kristina: Walmart has launched online ordering/store pickup for grocery items, as has Kroger, and now Amazon has announced plans to buy Whole Foods - what impact are these moves having on grocery now?

Don: There is certainly a shift in the grocery retail industry with more adoption of technology and automation and again we're seeing much of the change being driven by consumer demands. Online ordering and store pickup, in-store kiosks, chatbots, and other advances in tech that we see in-store or online are a direct result of consumer needs and they're all solving pain points.



Kristina: How do you expect these moves to play out over the next 1-2 years?

Don: I expect to see the retail industry continue to adopt new technologies. In terms of growth, we see artificial intelligence and chatbots being incorporated into the daily process of the retail industry. These tech advancements will help brands better understand the customer's pain points and journey, however, we do not see technology ever replacing human-to-human support. Instead, we'll see a more knowledgeable workforce operating alongside technology to curate an enhanced and personalized customer experience.

