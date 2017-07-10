BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 10, 2017


What to expect from Amazon Prime Day shopping

Amazon's annual Prime Day is just around the corner, and promises to have shoppers looking for deals both on Amazon and other digital merchant sites. Criteo's Jaysen Gillespie looked at 2016 Prime Day numbers and found that the total number of major ecommerce web visits increased by 15% with engagement up 21% and conversions increasing by 27%. What can merchants expect this year?

by Kristina Knight

Jaysen Gillespie, Vice President, Data Science & Analytics, Criteo: Amazon will design Prime Day deals to meet their most important strategic objective: increasing the total number of Amazon Prime customers. Non-Amazon merchants will fight hard to retain their customers and keep new users from joining the Prime ecosystem. We may see not only the customary deep discounts but possible Amazon price matching and/or late-day promotions that mirror Amazon's early-day specials.

Kristina: What most surprised you in looking at the 2016 Prime Day data?

Jaysen: The effect of Prime Day was much stronger than we anticipated, with metrics increasing in strength as the user moved down the purchase funnel.

The increase in site visitors and transactions for non-Amazon merchants on Prime Day varied dramatically by merchant. The mass market retailers issuing competitive responses to Prime Day experienced most of the gain. Smaller, specialty retailers did not experience the substantial increase in user interest that we saw with the mass market retailers.

Kristina: How is Amazon's Prime Day changing how people shop?

Jaysen: For current Amazon Prime members, it's providing another reason to validate the $99 annual spend that the Prime service requires.

For those who are not Amazon Prime members, the Prime Day deals offer an enticing reason to sign up for Amazon's Prime program. For non-Amazon retailers, Prime Day is an opportunity to present an "Amazon-like" experience (deep discounts; free expedited shipping; trusted fulfillment) in the context of their own brands.

Tags: amazon prime day, Criteo, ecommerce, ecommerce trends










