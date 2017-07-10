BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
July 10, 2017


Voice touted as future of mobile search but brands unprepared

The use of mobile voice search is rising and, according to a new report from Google, it is time that brands and agencies begin taking mobile voice search seriously.

by Helen Leggatt

A function that was once a novelty is becoming more of a habit, especially among recent adopters. According to a recent Google report, those that started using voice search in the last six months are the most frequent adopters. Forty-two percent of those who started using mobile voice search within the past six months use it daily, compared to 25% of those who started using it over four years ago.

Almost half (45%) of those surveyed for the Google report said they see voice as the future of search, 83% agree that voice search will make it easier to search, and 89% believe it will speed up search.

Additional findings from Google include:

- 57% would use voice search more if it recognized more complex searches;
- 58% say they would like more detailed results;
- 42% believe they would use voice search more if made aware of the best ways to use it.

"Our research shows the sheer potential of voice and search more broadly as a way for brands to authentically communicate with audiences," says Matt Bush, director of Agencies, Google UK.

However, recent research from BrightEdge among 252 digital marketers at Fortune 500 brands found that, while one third (31%) believe voice search is the next big trend, two-thirds have no plans to implement voice at this stage.

Tags: mobile, search marketing, voice technology










