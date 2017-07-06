United Nations survey finds Singapore "most committed" to cybersecurity

by Helen Leggatt

The United Nation's 'Global Cybersecurity Index' (from ITU)looks at the cybersecurity of 134 countries focussing on factors such as organizational, legal, technical, cooperation and growth potential. Countries were then ranked in various ways, including "most committed" to cybersecurity.

Singapore topped the "most committed" rankings with the US in second place. The rest of the top 10 include Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia tied with France and Canada. Russia ranked 11th.

The smallest wealthy countries - Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco and San Marino - performed poorly and were all towards the bottom of the second half of the Index. The Vatican ranked 186th out of 195 countries in the survey.

Half of the countries were found to have no cybersecurity strategy prompting the UN to call for the creation of a cybersecurity strategy as a "crucial first step" for any nation.

According to the report, "The data collection shows that developing countries lack well-trained cybersecurity experts as well as a thorough appreciation and the necessary education on cybersecurity issues for law enforcement, and continued challenges in the judiciary and legislative branches."



