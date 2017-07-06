Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : July 06, 2017
United Nations survey finds Singapore "most committed" to cybersecurity
Highlighted by recent global attacks, cybersecurity is a major concern for businesses, public institutions as well as national defense. A new survey from the United Nations shows that a country's wealth does not necessarily equate to its security.
The United Nation's 'Global Cybersecurity Index' (from ITU)looks at the cybersecurity of 134 countries focussing on factors such as organizational, legal, technical, cooperation and growth potential. Countries were then ranked in various ways, including "most committed" to cybersecurity.
Singapore topped the "most committed" rankings with the US in second place. The rest of the top 10 include Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia tied with France and Canada. Russia ranked 11th.
The smallest wealthy countries - Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco and San Marino - performed poorly and were all towards the bottom of the second half of the Index. The Vatican ranked 186th out of 195 countries in the survey.
Half of the countries were found to have no cybersecurity strategy prompting the UN to call for the creation of a cybersecurity strategy as a "crucial first step" for any nation.
According to the report, "The data collection shows that developing countries lack well-trained cybersecurity experts as well as a thorough appreciation and the necessary education on cybersecurity issues for law enforcement, and continued challenges in the judiciary and legislative branches."
Tags: cyber threat, cybersecurity, global, Index, national defense
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Older smartphone users irritated by stereotype that they are confused by tech
- Study: Budgets for content marketing to remain steady
- Top 3 tips for a stronger m:commerce strategy
- How to incorporate chatbots in branded social media
- United Nations survey finds Singapore "most committed" to cybersecurity
- Use the power of email personalization to exceed revenue goals
- Europe: Card fraud losses reach new high
- Page loads can be a mobile problem, too
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers