BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Trends & Ideas : July 06, 2017


United Nations survey finds Singapore "most committed" to cybersecurity

Highlighted by recent global attacks, cybersecurity is a major concern for businesses, public institutions as well as national defense. A new survey from the United Nations shows that a country's wealth does not necessarily equate to its security.

by Helen Leggatt

The United Nation's 'Global Cybersecurity Index' (from ITU)looks at the cybersecurity of 134 countries focussing on factors such as organizational, legal, technical, cooperation and growth potential. Countries were then ranked in various ways, including "most committed" to cybersecurity.

Singapore topped the "most committed" rankings with the US in second place. The rest of the top 10 include Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia tied with France and Canada. Russia ranked 11th.

The smallest wealthy countries - Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco and San Marino - performed poorly and were all towards the bottom of the second half of the Index. The Vatican ranked 186th out of 195 countries in the survey.

Half of the countries were found to have no cybersecurity strategy prompting the UN to call for the creation of a cybersecurity strategy as a "crucial first step" for any nation.

According to the report, "The data collection shows that developing countries lack well-trained cybersecurity experts as well as a thorough appreciation and the necessary education on cybersecurity issues for law enforcement, and continued challenges in the judiciary and legislative branches."

Tags: cyber threat, cybersecurity, global, Index, national defense










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/united-nations-survey-finds-singapore-most-committed-to-cybe.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.