BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : July 18, 2017


UK to get new ad standards addressing gender stereotyping

The Committee of Advertising Practice is drawing up new ad standards to take a tougher line on ads that feature stereotypical gender roles or characteristics.

by Helen Leggatt

A recent report from UK advertising industry watchdog, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), has found ads that portray stereotypical gender roles and characteristics that, "through their content and context may be potentially harmful to people", need to be addressed.

The Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) are therefore looking to update their current guidelines to "clarify standards that reflect the ASA's existing regulatory position on ads that objectify or inappropriately sexualise women and girls, and ads that suggest it is acceptable for young women to be unhealthily thin".

The ASA said that there is "significant evidence" that gender inequality "leads to real-world harms for adults and children", include in "practical, social, emotional and economic ways".

Examples deemed "inappropriate" and "unrealistic" include a woman cleaning while the rest of the family make a mess, a man trying and failing to undertake a parental or household task, or an ad that suggests an activity is inappropriate for a girl because it's a male-associated activity.

The CAP will report on its progress publically before the end of this year. The ASA's 64-page report, 'Depictions, Perceptions and Harm: A report on gender stereotypes in advertising' can be found online

Tags: UK, advertising, advertising standards, gender










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/uk-to-get-new-ad-standards-addressing-gender-stereotyping.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.