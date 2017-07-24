Search BizReport
BizReport : Email Marketing : July 24, 2017
UK businesses warned not to re-engage opted-out consumers via email
Businesses in the UK are warned that sending out marketing emails to customers that have already opted out in the guise of customer service or seeking future consent to marketing messages is against the law.
The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) recently fined comparison website Moneysupermarket $104,000 for sending more than 7 million emails to customers that had already opted out of receiving marketing email.
The emails sent my Moneysupermarket contained a section called 'Preference Centre Update' which alerted the recipient to the fact that the company held their email address and states "You've told us in the past you prefer not to receive these. If you'd like to reconsider, simply click the following link to start receiving our e-mails".
Any emails sent by businesses to consumers under the guise of customer service, re-checking their opt out decision or even in an attempt to update personal information is against the law, stressed the ICO.
"When people opt out of direct marketing, organisations must stop sending it, no questions asked, until such time as the consumer gives their consent," said head of enforcement at the ICO, Steve Eckersley. "They don't get a chance to persuade people to change their minds."
Tags: consumer rights, email, marketing, opt-out
