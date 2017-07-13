BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Search Marketing : July 13, 2017


Travel brands with 'highly browsable experience' rank higher in Google

New research published this week by Searchmetrics provides those in the travel industry with insight into search ranking factors to enable improved visibility in Google searches.

by Helen Leggatt

The research, published in the report 'Travel Ranking Factors: Data Insights for Performing on Google', analyzed the top 20 search results on Google.com for over 6,000 typical travel-related search terms such as 'vacation rentals', 'airline tickets', and 'budget car rental'. The most commonly occurring elements appearing in those travel results were identified and compared to a broader Google ranking factors study which analyzed the results from 10,000 general, high search volume keywords that apply across all industries.

The findings suggest that travel brands rank higher in Google search by providing searchers with a more browsable experience, i.e. more internal links that allow searchers to click through and browse related content on the same site.

"This is not surprising as planning a vacation for example involves so many details - from flight times and luggage allowance to insurance, car-hire, and seasonal weather patterns," said said Daniel Furch, head of content marketing at Searchmetrics. "Searchers want to be able to find answers to all those questions as painlessly as possible."

The research also suggests that travel brands should not be afraid to include plenty of large images - even if this slows down page load. The average load time for top 10 travel pages is 10.6 seconds, more than 3 seconds slower than the overall average. However, pages that rank in the top ten Google results for travel-related searches were found to use 38% more images over 200 pixels per page.

load time.png

As well as more images, travel-related pages should carry more text - travel pages that rank in Google's top ten average 2,500 words per page, 57% more than those in the broader Google ranking factor study.

For more insights, download the report here.

Tags: Google, ranking, research, search marketing, travel










