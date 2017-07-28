Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : July 28, 2017
Top tips to create conversational UX
Conversational UX - the use of voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Home - is only just beginning, but according to some experts it is going to quickly change how consumers research, shop, and review products. Here are our top tips for brands to create a conversational UX that will keep customers happy.
First, obtain and use baseline conversion rates for both digital and physical goods
" Typically, conversion rates are higher for digital goods than they are for physical goods. Some of this can be attributed to the easy shopping and trial experiences of digital goods. For example, when shoppers purchase digital goods or services, they are often given a trial window to try out the product before making a final decision," said Prathap Dendi, GM of IoT and Emerging Tech, AppDynamics. "And the data shows that shoppers are much more comfortable purchasing something when they know they can easily return or cancel the purchase if it doesn't meet their needs. Regardless the difference between, retailers need to baseline and measure the conversion rates for digital and physical goods so they can spot new opportunities to improve outcomes and drive customer loyalty."
Second, make conversational UX checkouts simple.
"When a retailer is selling physical goods online they need to account for the complexity of completing such orders through conversational UX. Consider the simple example of ordering a t-shirt. Even this simple order requires at least two more steps, specifying color and size, to complete the transaction. Retailers must account for this complexity and make purchasing physical goods as simple as purchasing digital goods," said Dendi.
Tags: AI customer experience, AppDynamics, conversational customer experience, ecommerce, personal assistant shopping
