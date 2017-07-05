Top 5 ways to improve video engagement

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: You've stated that brands are getting mobile video 'wrong' - why is that?

Anne Frisbie, SVP, Global Brand & Programmatic, InMobi: Most digital video viewing already happens on mobile devices and consumers spend a majority of their mobile time in-app (compared to in mobile web) - with 20 percent of all digital media time spent in apps. Yet, video ad tech was built for browser based experiences not in-app experiences. When traditional browser based video ad technologies like VPAID are deployed into in-app video experiences, the result is slow loading times (ranging from 2.6 seconds according to InMobi internal statistics, to 5 seconds according to the MRC) which frustrates consumers and negatively impacts media effectiveness such as reach, render rates, completion rates, and viewability. In order to take advantage of the consumer trend toward mobile app usage, more appropriate technologies for in-app advertising should be used as those will allow for a completely buffer-free video viewing experience for consumers with nearly instantaneous video ad load times.

Kristina: What can brands do to rectify the situation?

Anne: Part of the problem stems from the legacy of desktop, where users spend time in browsers, as opposed to apps. Rectifying this requires a change in approach from browser-first to in-app first (or at least app optimized) buying. This includes:

1) Approving app lists - not just websites - for transparent buying;

2) Understanding that VPAID is not synonymous with viewability and that for in-app inventory you can leverage VAST plus independent MRC-accredited viewability;

3) Think vertical video not just horizontal video since 85% of mobile video experiences are done in portrait not landscape mode;

4) Consider creating interactive end cards that appear after the video view to further engage consumers beyond video completion; and

5) Built up your own first party device ID audience pool and don't just rely on cookies.

Kristina: What do you see happening for advertisers who follow these steps?

Anne: By doing all the above, advertisers can increase video completion rates, ensure faster mobile video load time (so that their advertising doesn't frustrate consumers), prompt viewers to explore more content or visit a website, solve measurement and viewability issues, and cut down on possible fraudulent impressions. Advertisers need to realize that by adopting this new strategy, they aren't required to choose between a great customer experience and the metrics they crave. It is not only possible, but easily achievable, to have both.

