BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Blogs & Content : July 17, 2017


Top 4 tips to create stronger video content

Video continues to be a big draw for consumers, both in viewing original content and in engaging with brands. Here are 4 tips to create a stronger video content strategy.

by Kristina Knight

Think Taller

"Consider a vertical framework. Users are increasingly interested in new shapes of video. Whether it be on Snapchat and its tall videos or Instagram and its square playables, we are increasingly seeing new shapes and sizes for our media. There's no reason not to consider new shapes when create your next piece of video content," said Elizabeth Giorgi, Director & CEO, Mighteor.

Create for the Host

"This is a silly analogy, but would you bring a giant meatloaf to a vegan potluck? No, unless you are a real jerk, you wouldn't do it," said Giorgi. "That's why we are increasingly asking our partners and creators to think about the community and the viewing experience of the platform for where the video will be hosted. Facebook viewers don't listen to video often. Whereas, YouTubers are much more likely to hear audio."

Don't Let Run Time Rule You

"The old days of advertising were very strict: you had 15, 30 or 60 seconds. No more! Don't let run times rule your decision making. Focus instead on choosing the right story, set of clips and narrative structure. Run time will sort itself out later, because it literally doesn't matter," said Giorgi.

Embrace failure

"The truth is that most videos aren't a giant success. Too often, internet video is synonymous in people's minds with viral video. The fact is that your videos will fail alot more often than they will succeed. Use those videos as opportunities to learn and change. It's never too late to tweak a video and bring it back to people's attention," said Giorgi.

Tags: digital video, Mighteor, mobile marketing, mobile video, video content, video trends










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/top-4-tips-to-create-stronger-video-content.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.