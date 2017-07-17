Top 4 tips to create stronger video content

by Kristina Knight

Think Taller

"Consider a vertical framework. Users are increasingly interested in new shapes of video. Whether it be on Snapchat and its tall videos or Instagram and its square playables, we are increasingly seeing new shapes and sizes for our media. There's no reason not to consider new shapes when create your next piece of video content," said Elizabeth Giorgi, Director & CEO, Mighteor.

Create for the Host

"This is a silly analogy, but would you bring a giant meatloaf to a vegan potluck? No, unless you are a real jerk, you wouldn't do it," said Giorgi. "That's why we are increasingly asking our partners and creators to think about the community and the viewing experience of the platform for where the video will be hosted. Facebook viewers don't listen to video often. Whereas, YouTubers are much more likely to hear audio."

Don't Let Run Time Rule You

"The old days of advertising were very strict: you had 15, 30 or 60 seconds. No more! Don't let run times rule your decision making. Focus instead on choosing the right story, set of clips and narrative structure. Run time will sort itself out later, because it literally doesn't matter," said Giorgi.

Embrace failure

"The truth is that most videos aren't a giant success. Too often, internet video is synonymous in people's minds with viral video. The fact is that your videos will fail alot more often than they will succeed. Use those videos as opportunities to learn and change. It's never too late to tweak a video and bring it back to people's attention," said Giorgi.

Tags: digital video, Mighteor, mobile marketing, mobile video, video content, video trends