BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Search Marketing : July 04, 2017


Top 3 tips to improve local SEO

While Search Engine Optimization tactics have been around for more than a decade, some businesses continue to make mis-steps in the area. Especially when it comes to a local SEO strategy. Here are three tips to strengthen the approach.

by Kristina Knight

Know the keywords that matter

"The first step should always be linking your brand with keywords that consumers associate to your industry, even if they are not aware that your company exists. If your business focuses on outdoor equipment, your keywords should include "tents" or "camping", and if you want to get even more specific, longtail terms like "best camping equipment near me". Even if an individual has not heard of your brand, by searching for common terms, your name will pop up. Put yourself in your customer's shoes and determine what words they would use when they're looking for a business like yours," said Alex Porter, President, Location3.
Make sure your website is optimized

"Your homepage is the most important asset, not only to provide potential customers with information about your business, but also to differentiate yourself from competitors. Ensuring that the site is properly optimized with industry-specific keywords will aid in it appearing high within search results," said Porter.

Focus on your business listings

"While considering the low-hanging fruit of local SEO, they're the best opportunity to capture non-branded search traffic, and drive more customers into your business locations. Whether they are local directories or review websites (Yelp, Foursquare, Angie's List, etc.), it's important to create and/or claim all listings for your business," said Porter.

Tags: local search trends, Location3, search engine optimization, search marketing, seo tips










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/top-3-tips-to-improve-local-seo.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.