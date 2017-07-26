Top 3 tips to better use AI for a better customer experience

by Kristina Knight

Integrate chatbots and AI into your overall CX strategy

"As the number of brand channels increases so does traffic flow and an effective tool to streamline and manage traffic is through the use of chatbots and AI. Chatbots are a great filter for simple tasks and queries. As they streamline first-level interactions and qualify and route queries, chatbots can deliver the most pressing and urgent matters to an advisor, leaving the simple tasks to a chatbot since customer expectations will be far higher by the time they get in touch with a human advisor," said Don Berryman, CCO, Acticall Sitel Group.

Hone the power of messaging

"It is becoming increasingly complicated and costly for brands to be everywhere at once so honing the power of messaging and messaging apps is a quick and easy way to be accessible for customers. For example, Apple's Business Chat feature which was unveiled at its developer conference showcases the power of AI combined with messaging," said Berryman. "Through this feature, brands will be able to provide another platform for consumers and consumers will be able to interact with a brand in a way that is suitable to them. This type of direct access will go a long way in the shift from transaction to conversation between consumers and brands."

Training is key

"Although advancements in technology have improved CX for brands, human-to-human interaction will remain a key component of any CX strategy, thus it is important to train your advisors, salespeople and workforce. In-store employees, online agents, contact center advisors and more all need to be more connected to customer data in order to bring a more personalized and relevant level of support," said Berryman.

Tags: Acticall Sitel Group, AI, customer experience, CX trends, ecommerce, ecommerce trends