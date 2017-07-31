Top 3 tips to a better machine learning strategy

by Kristina Knight

First, model your best customers

"Start by modeling several best customers because they are the driving force of what moves a company and resonates to the top of the C-Suite and can help make desired projections. That being said, start by focusing on audience insights to help understand how customers engage," said David Baker, COO and Founder of Cordial.



Second, use machine learning to help test how the audience engages.

"Be aware that if left alone, tone, timing and content are all factors that will take many years to optimize through A/B testing. The key is to find a sharp data scientist or business analyst to help form and translate the answers needed under the correct terms," said Baker.



Third, bring in the executives.

"This is a never-ending process and one that warrants a perpetual vision sale to the senior table. Executives want faster, smarter and more agile programs, but not at the expense of the customer. The goal is to sell the customer experience first while never losing sight of how important it is to move faster than competitors. Ultimately, that is the key to winning," said Baker.

Tags: advertising, Cordial, email marketing, email marketing tips