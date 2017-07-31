BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : July 31, 2017


Top 3 tips to a better machine learning strategy

Tackling artificial intelligence is a big task for any size business. Here are three tips to boost your machine learning strategy.

by Kristina Knight

 First, model your best customers

"Start by modeling several best customers because they are the driving force of what moves a company and resonates to the top of the C-Suite and can help make desired projections. That being said, start by focusing on audience insights to help understand how customers engage," said David Baker, COO and Founder of Cordial.
 
Second, use machine learning to help test how the audience engages.

"Be aware that if left alone, tone, timing and content are all factors that will take many years to optimize through A/B testing. The key is to find a sharp data scientist or business analyst to help form and translate the answers needed under the correct  terms," said Baker.
 
Third, bring in the executives.

"This is a never-ending process and one that warrants a perpetual vision sale to the senior table.  Executives want faster, smarter and more agile programs, but not at the expense of the customer. The goal is to sell the customer experience first while never losing sight of how important it is to move faster than competitors. Ultimately, that is the key to winning," said Baker.

  • Julia Shrayder

    hey! Thank you for informative tips! I work on a digital advertisng company now and we also value specially our maschine learning algorithms, SmartyAds uses them to make programmatic effective. I also agree that this area extremely competitive, so it is definitely important to keep up.


