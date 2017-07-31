Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : July 31, 2017
Top 3 tips to a better machine learning strategy
Tackling artificial intelligence is a big task for any size business. Here are three tips to boost your machine learning strategy.
First, model your best customers
"Start by modeling several best customers because they are the driving force of what moves a company and resonates to the top of the C-Suite and can help make desired projections. That being said, start by focusing on audience insights to help understand how customers engage," said David Baker, COO and Founder of Cordial.
Second, use machine learning to help test how the audience engages.
"Be aware that if left alone, tone, timing and content are all factors that will take many years to optimize through A/B testing. The key is to find a sharp data scientist or business analyst to help form and translate the answers needed under the correct terms," said Baker.
Third, bring in the executives.
"This is a never-ending process and one that warrants a perpetual vision sale to the senior table. Executives want faster, smarter and more agile programs, but not at the expense of the customer. The goal is to sell the customer experience first while never losing sight of how important it is to move faster than competitors. Ultimately, that is the key to winning," said Baker.
Tags: advertising, Cordial, email marketing, email marketing tips
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
-
Julia Shrayder
Latest Headlines
- What mobile payments expansion means for merchants
- Google identifies and takes action against Play Store app spyware
- Tech has turned UK into Instant Gratification Nation
- Top 3 tips to a better machine learning strategy
- Cyber security tops list of concerns among Asia-Pacific Internet users
- Expert IDs pitfalls to avoid in using AI in email
- Purpose-driven brand ads up fourfold in five years
- Few UK organizations can adjust marcomms in real-time
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers