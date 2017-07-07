Top 3 tips for a stronger m:commerce strategy

by Kristina Knight

Support all possible devices and platforms

"Consumers are using an increasingly diverse set of mobile devices for researching products and transacting online commerce. Make sure your web site and dedicated mobile apps are available on as many devices as possible in order to maximize revenue. In addition, optimize the experience for each device and platform to maximize customer engagement and revenue," said Mike Milligan, Senior Director of Product Solution & Marketing, Limelight Networks.

Doublecheck redundancies

"Redundancy is critical to a reliable mobile shopping experience," said Milligan. "Brands only have one chance to make a good first impression. If your mobile application or website takes too long to load, or even worse, is not accessible at all, current and prospective customers will surely move on to a competitor. It's important to make the right investments to proactively address issues by monitoring site performance and implementing redundancy to ensure you are consistently providing high reliability and speed."

Security is a top concern for shoppers.

"While performance factors are essential for any online shopping experience, brands shouldn't forget about protecting their websites. CDNs offer the security capabilities needed to defend against malicious attacks by quickly spotting and absorbing harmful Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and providing Web Application Firewall capabilities to shield websites from hackers. Not only will this result in cost savings for retailers, but it also saves a lot of potential harm to brand image," said Milligan.

Tags: Limelight Networks, m:commerce, M:Commerce trends, mobile commerce, mobile marketing