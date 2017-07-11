Third of Brits trust the media less now than they did six months ago

by Helen Leggatt

One third of people in the UK trust the media less now than they did six months ago, according to Newsflare, while just 22% always trust the information reported by news sources.

In fact, just 27% of respondents could confidently claim to have not stumbled on any 'fake news' recently, while 31% were unsure. Forty-two percent claim to have read or seen a news report recently that they did not trust of which three-quarters (73%) said that it make them question the legitimacy of the news provider.

"It's both promising and worrying to see the scale of mistrust in the UK media," said Jon Cornwell, co-founder and CEO of Newsflare. "While it goes a long way to positively demonstrate the freethinking, self-influential world we now live in, recent reports of fake news have clearly changed the public's opinion about whether media content is genuine and reliable. Instead, people are swaying towards user generated content."

The survey revealed that respondents look to a wide variety of channels to keep abreast of the latest news including print newspapers, online news sites, apps and social media.

However, when asked who they would trust to deliver the news about an incident, 45% said a member of the public who was present at the event while just 30% chose a journalist as their preference.

"Eyewitness video is powerful not only because it's a real time account but because it is able to prompt an emotional response, which is particularly effective in a socio-political context," added Cornwell. "If, for example, you read a report of a cyclist being involved in a crash it is one thing but if you see the events of that crash unfold via the helmet cam of an adjacent cyclist, your reaction to the crash will be felt on a deeper level. Video has the power both to build audiences and to build trust."

Newsflare license viral and breaking news videos to media and news organizations across the world.



