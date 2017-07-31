Search BizReport
BizReport : Trends & Ideas : July 31, 2017
Tech has turned UK into Instant Gratification Nation
Our almost total reliance on technology, and expectations of quick responses at the touch of a button, has led to many believing their are far less patient today than five years ago. New research puts some figures to the phenomenon.
According to 'The Instant Gratification Nation' report, by Fetch in collaboration with YouGov, more than two-fifths (42%) of UK consumers admit to having less patience today than they did five years ago. The report claims that the rise in impatience can be explained by our almost total reliance on technology in everyday lives.
Millennials appear to be the most affected - more than half (52%) say they are more impatient today than five years ago. In fact, most (81%) Millennials say that improving the speed of undertaking daily tasks was the reason they investigated new technology. Meanwhile, just 34% of those aged 55 and over say they are more impatient.
"The Instant Gratification Nation research highlights that the UK's obsession with technology has created a young generation of impatient consumers who prefer to consume content fast on-the-go via their mobile devices," said Julian Smith, head of strategy and innovation at Fetch.
"There are clear differences in the way millennials and over 55 year-olds interact with technology and this is an important lesson for brands when considering how to approach them and improve their services," added Smith.
Tags: consumer behavior, Millennial trends, research, technology
