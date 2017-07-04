Search BizReport
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : July 04, 2017
Taptica data shows 66% increase in mobile revenues
Mobile is headed to the mainstream. That is one takeaway to be gleaned from Taptica's recent Annual Report. Their 2016 data shows a 66% increase in mobile revenues for the company, pushing them past the $125 million mark. In 2015, they mobile revenue was just over the $75 million mark.
Revenues across the mobile space have been on a significant uptick in the past year, as more consumers have begun using mobile devices for not only content consumption, but product research, purchasing, and other commerce.
"During the year we significantly increased revenue, improved margins and remained highly cash generative. We increased the number of advertisers on mobile, which included household names such as Amazon, Disney, Expedia, Cartoon Network and others. We also established strong foundations in the Asia-Pacific region, which is a key growth market. As a result, we entered 2017 positioned for sustained organic and inorganic expansion," said Hagai Tal, CEO of Taptica.
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 86% of Taptica's business was mobile, up from 61% in 2015
• App retention revenue increased 193% YoY
"With consumers continuing to increase the use of apps and accessing the internet on their mobile most of the time, we expect existing clients will grow their ad spend with Taptica as well as new advertisers entering this market. We also anticipate increasing demand from the Asia-Pacific region as well as demand from US and Europe set to continue. As a result, the Board remains confident of delivering strong year-on-year revenue growth in 2017," said Tal.
The full survey results can be found here.
