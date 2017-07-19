Survey: SMBs put trust in Fox News

by Kristina Knight

While some viewers have noticed Fox News' tagline change - from "Fair and Balanced" to "Most Watched. Most Trusted.", and others have focused on the in-house scandals and advertiser loss, small businesses continue their allegiance to the media outlet. According to new data from Manta, Fox ranks at the top of SMB owners' lists of media outlets (49%), followed by CNN (28%), and MSNBC (14%).

"We conducted a survey of small business owners to learn more about their opinions, preferences and perceptions of current media outlets," said John Swanciger, CEO, Manta. "Previous Manta data has found small business owners tend to be right-leaning and the latest survey validates that. The recent survey found that most small business owners prefer Fox News as their daily news source."

That isn't the only interesting findings from the Manta survey - researchers also noted that small business owners aren't trusting of the media, in general. Most (72%) say they don't trust the media to fully report on news items or to 'accurately and fairly' report on what is happening around the world.

"We also noticed small business owners are hesitant to trust the media, which seems to parallel consumer sentiment. We found only 28% of small business owners trust the media to report the news accurately. Comparatively, a Gallup survey found that only 32% of consumers say they have "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of trust in the media," said Swanciger.

