Survey: Retailers discounting more for back to school

by Kristina Knight

Their report also indicates that more retailers will be offering more discounts than they did in 2016, and based on back to school patterns, are expected the top shopping day to hit on August 5 this year.

"Discounts and deals are incredibly important this time of year to both retailers and shoppers. Parents want to maximize their spending power and are increasingly turning to mobile as part of their shopping journey," said Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer, RetailMeNot. "For retail marketers, the opportunity to capitalize on omnichannel offers is more important than ever to reach consumers online, on mobile and in store. Consumers are seeking discounts, and it's imperative that retailers and brands meet them where they are with compelling content."

Merchants and retailers are also increasing their spend on the back to school season. RetailMeNot found that nearly all retailers will increase their mobile marketing (89% to increase) and social marketing (88% to increase) spends this year. More than two-thirds (70%) will use mobile offers as part of their discounting plan.

On the shopper side of the card, the survey found most (54%) to the bulk of their shopping in stores, but that one-third look for items online before hitting the mall or stores to shop. And, about half (49%) say price will be the deciding factor on things they buy this year.

