Survey: Parents spending less on back to school this year

by Kristina Knight

Look for families to have stricter budgets - and to stick to those budgets - during the back to school rush this year. That's the word from new Ebates data, which indicates that nearly half of families plan to spend between $100 and $300 this year; last year, families spent between $250 and $500 on back to school items.

"Our Back to School survey found that budgets are smaller this year and that parents and teens are shopping for the tried-and-true back to school essentials," said Amit Patel, CEO of Ebates. "Ebates is the one-stop shop for everything from clothing and shoes to accessories and electronics. With more than 2,000 retailers offering promotions and cash back, it's easier than ever to stay within your budget while skipping the mall lines."

Other interesting findings from the report include:

• 80% of families will look for back to school promotions/deals this year

• Clothing/shoes top the list of 'essentials' need for school, followed by pens/pencils/notebooks

• Accessories like headphones, sporting goods, electronics - including laptops, tablets and phones - top the 'non-essential' list

• 36% of parents say they buy 'most' back to school items from 3 stores

Propeller Insights conducted the survey on behalf of Ebates.

