Survey: More social video in the works

by Kristina Knight

Wochit's survey found that publishers posted 65% more social video content in Q2 2017 than during Q1; they also found people in Spanish speaking countries are engaging with social video more than those in non-Spanish speaking countries.

"Social video is now an essential part of the digital content landscape, and best practices are a moving target. By providing insights into this rapidly changing medium, we're able to provide essential information to both creators and strategists needed to succeed here and now," said co-founder and CEO of Wochit, Dror Ginzberg. "As video continues it's unbelievable upward trajectory, we're committed to being the first to see and share the industry's developments, and give our customers a distinct advantage in the complex and competitive mediascape."

Researchers also found that the 'square' aspect ratio is the most sought after for consumers.

Wochit analyzed more than 5,000 videos post to Facebook pages using the Wochit platform to come to their results.

