Survey: Format key for mobile video

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: Another interesting finding (for me) was that viewers aren't switching around their smartphones/devices to view video horizontally --- why is this?

Elizabeth Giorgi, Director & CEO, Mighteor: There are some technical reasons people aren't flipping their phones for video viewing and there are some practical ones. On the technical side, people told us that they have their screens locked often - and that they don't want to unlock that functionality on their phone to watch a video. However, from a practical perspective, social media is designed to be just that - social. Many respondents told us that the number one reason they don't flip their phone is because they lose the context of the media. Context around the media can be anything from who shared the video, to who made it and even who commented and what they had to say. In many respects, viewers enjoy having a more robust "picture" if you will, of their content.

Kristina: Is this an indicator that content providers need to think more about these alternative formats?

Elizabeth: Content creators MUST consider mobile if they want to get in front of eyeballs in the future. Facebook has already reported that they believe that by 2020, over 75% of the world's mobile data traffic will be video. We aren't just talking about phones here. We are literally holding the entertainment device of choice for the future in our hands. We believe that the big innovators in media will ultimately be mobile focused.

More from Elizabeth and Mighteor later this week, including trends to watch in the mobile space.

