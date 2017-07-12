Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Mobile Marketing : July 12, 2017
Survey: Format key for mobile video
Mighteor research has pointed out that phone-flipping is no longer happening with mobile viewers. Instead, viewers are watching on their phones in the vertical rather than horizontal position. What does this mean for mobile video?
Kristina: Another interesting finding (for me) was that viewers aren't switching around their smartphones/devices to view video horizontally --- why is this?
Elizabeth Giorgi, Director & CEO, Mighteor: There are some technical reasons people aren't flipping their phones for video viewing and there are some practical ones. On the technical side, people told us that they have their screens locked often - and that they don't want to unlock that functionality on their phone to watch a video. However, from a practical perspective, social media is designed to be just that - social. Many respondents told us that the number one reason they don't flip their phone is because they lose the context of the media. Context around the media can be anything from who shared the video, to who made it and even who commented and what they had to say. In many respects, viewers enjoy having a more robust "picture" if you will, of their content.
Kristina: Is this an indicator that content providers need to think more about these alternative formats?
Elizabeth: Content creators MUST consider mobile if they want to get in front of eyeballs in the future. Facebook has already reported that they believe that by 2020, over 75% of the world's mobile data traffic will be video. We aren't just talking about phones here. We are literally holding the entertainment device of choice for the future in our hands. We believe that the big innovators in media will ultimately be mobile focused.
More from Elizabeth and Mighteor later this week, including trends to watch in the mobile space.
Tags: advertising, Mighteor, mobile marketing, mobile video, video advertising, video content
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 43% of Millennials have made a purchase via voice-controlled device
- Report: Mass merchants ahead of department stores for back to school
- Prime Day Roundup: Conversions down, traffic up
- How CDPs are helping brands better understand data
- Consumers increasingly prefer digital coupons to paper
- Juniper Research: In-flight wifi to be the norm by 2022
- Survey: Parents spending less on back to school this year
- Report: Print, Programmatic ads down, Native up
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers