BizReport : Internet : July 03, 2017
Study: Ransomware hitting multiple times
For companies hit by ransomware, the bad news is they'll likely be hit again. That's the word from new Druva research. Their inaugural Ransomware Report found that about half of businesses hit by ransomeware were hit more than once.
Researchers looked at more than 800 global companies to come to their results. Ransomware is estimated to cost businesses about $1 billion (2016); it's use is 4x higher now than last year.
"It's no longer a question of if an organization will be the victim of a ransomware attack, but when. Druva's Ransomware Report underscores the importance of planning. Simply put, protecting data protects your bottom line," said Jaspreet Singh, CEO, Druva. "It's no surprise that more and more companies are relying on backup to recover from ransomware attacks. Simple preventative planning greatly mitigates what could otherwise be costly and destructive to data recovery, not to mention devastating to overall business viability."
Other interesting findings from Druva include:
• 33% of ransomware attacks now target servers
• 70% of ransomware attacks spread to multiple devices
• Ransomware attacks are hitting both large and small businesses
• 82% of those surveyed report a rise in ransomware attacks
The full Ransomware Report can be found here.
Tags: cyber attacks, Druva, ransomware, ransomware trends
