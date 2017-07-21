Study: Mobile game revenues to push $65 billion

by Kristina Knight

Kristina: What most surprised you about this research?

Stefan Benndorf, Managing Director of AppLift: In 2014, we conducted similar research with Newzoo on the mobile gaming landscape, focused on mobile gaming insights about key global regions. By comparing research, we found that the APAC region remains the largest mobile gaming market worldwide. Based on stats from this year, we have seen revenue in the APAC region double, with over $27.5BN in gains. The LatAm region is showcasing significant potential in terms of growth and is a region to watch, as well.

Kristina: In your opinion, what do these results mean for mobile gaming, as a whole?

Stefan: The global mobile market has been growing for many years and is finally starting to grow at an exciting pace. The results from our infographic study reaffirms that mobile remains a lucrative segment, with revenues from smartphones expected to reach $64.9BN by 2020, representing more than half of the total games market.

Kristina: How can developers use this data to improve their offerings?

Stefan: Developers can use these insights to better understand revenue levels, acquisition cost, and growth opportunities across the globe, all targeted for user acquisition.

Kristina: What trends are you watching now in mobile gaming?

Stefan: AR and VR is trending! AR and VR gaming is a hot topic being covered at all of the mobile gaming events and we know it will gain even more steam. We expect it will approach new unconventional market segments, such as health, and change the traditional gaming experience. The speed at which AR/VR will penetrate the mass market will depend on how much money the big guys from Oculus, Google, Sony, Apple or Microsoft will put towards increasing the user experience, primarily solving the motion sickness and the invasiveness of the hardware.

We're also seeing that the increased amount of time people spend on their smartphones and tablets is creating an explosive growth in mobile gaming, driven by the accessibility of smartphones especially in APAC and emerging countries.

Kristina: What do you expect to see in the space through the first half of 2018?

Stefan: APAC and LatAm are on the rise this year and we only expect to see this grow more over the next few years. LATAM is also a market to watch, with Brazil set to be the fifth largest ad market in 2019.

The full infographic can be found here.

