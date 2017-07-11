Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : July 11, 2017
Study: Localization stymies CMOs
While many brands believe they have a handle on local businesses - and customers - new data from the CMO Council indicates they do not. In fact, according to the new Adaptability in Branded Content Delivery report at least 66% of marketers are scoring 'below satisfactory' in their ability to adapt content across not only channels but the different markets which they serve.
Researchers with the report believe this inability to adapt is happening in part because marketers aren't investing in the right tools - and sometimes teams - that can help them better adapt content across varying markets. For example, only about 18% of those surveyed for the report have completed assessments of their supply chain and delivery effectiveness, and only 20% are using online approval/proofing of the content they are serving.
"At a time when the customer has higher expectations than ever for the relevance and personalization of content and brand interaction, marketing organizations will need to step up their game when it comes to brand content adaptation to address geographic, cultural, customer and other differences," says Donovan Neale-May, executive director of the CMO Council. "Past research has shown that adaptation of marketing strategy and content can be major enabler of sales and brand success. Yet most companies have a long way to go to get it right."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 32% of those surveyed believe their company 'is advanced or doing well' with content diversification
• 20% report satisfaction in creative delivery processes
• Fewer than half report the ability to localize content across physical and digital touchpoints
As to challenges they are facing, those surveyed said turnaround time is a big hurdle, along with offering quality while following their brand guidelines.
Tags: ad targeting, advertising, advertising trends, CMO Council, local advertising
