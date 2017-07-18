Search BizReport
July 18, 2017
Study: Experience a must for customers
When it comes to digital commerce, experience is a must. That's a key takeaway from new CMO Council data. In their new report, consumers say abandon brands that offer either poor or non-personalized digital experiences.
Researchers with The Customer in Context report that more than half of consumers (52%) look for fast response times from brands, and that nearly half (47%) look for brands that offer 'knowledgeable staff".
Fewer than 10% of consumers were looking for assisted service options or social communities.
"Today, the differentiator isn't whether we are able to individualize an experience, but rather having the insight and intelligence to know where, when and how a customer expects to be greeted with value and relevance," explained Liz Miller, Senior Vice President of Marketing at the CMO Council. "Consumers don't need personalization at every moment. But what this research amplifies is the requirement to get relevant, personalized experiences right for an audience of one in their micro-moment of need."
Other interesting findings from the report include:
• 70% of consumers are willing to share 'some personal information' with brands
• 77% are willing to share data based on saving money, 49% to save time
• 36% become frustrated when not treated as loyal customers
The CMO Council collaborated with SAP Hybris on the report.
Tags: CMO Council, customer engagement, customer experience, ecommerce, SAP Hybris
