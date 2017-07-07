Study: Budgets for content marketing to remain steady

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with the Commitment and Investment in Audience report, which was a collaboration between GetResponse and Content Marketing Institute's Robert Rose polled more than 2500 marketers in more than 180 countries around the globe to come to their results.

"It's no secret that content marketing is an invaluable strategy among today's marketers. But there's always room for improvement, and we want to be an educational resource that teaches businesses how to best harness the power of content marketing to reach desired audiences," said Simon Grabowski, GetResponse Founder & CEO. "The findings provide insight into what practices have worked for marketers in the past, and how those struggling with content marketing can take the necessary steps to course-correct existing strategies moving forward."

The research also shows that fewer than 20% are able to accurately measure the ROI of each content asset; nearly 40% are sourcing content as they use it.

Of those surveyed, 19% identified as B2B marketers, 41% said they were focused on B2C marketing efforts, and 39% report they manage both B2B and B2C efforts.

Tags: advertising, content marketing, Content Marketing Institute, content marketing trends, GetResponse