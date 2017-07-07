BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Advertising : July 07, 2017


Study: Budgets for content marketing to remain steady

While budgets for mobile and social marketing continue to push higher, looking for content marketing to remain steady. That's the word from new GetResponse data. Researchers surveyed marketers from around the globe and nearly all (91.3%) said they expect budgets for content marketing to remain the same.

by Kristina Knight

Researchers with the Commitment and Investment in Audience report, which was a collaboration between GetResponse and Content Marketing Institute's Robert Rose polled more than 2500 marketers in more than 180 countries around the globe to come to their results.

"It's no secret that content marketing is an invaluable strategy among today's marketers. But there's always room for improvement, and we want to be an educational resource that teaches businesses how to best harness the power of content marketing to reach desired audiences," said Simon Grabowski, GetResponse Founder & CEO. "The findings provide insight into what practices have worked for marketers in the past, and how those struggling with content marketing can take the necessary steps to course-correct existing strategies moving forward."

The research also shows that fewer than 20% are able to accurately measure the ROI of each content asset; nearly 40% are sourcing content as they use it.

Of those surveyed, 19% identified as B2B marketers, 41% said they were focused on B2C marketing efforts, and 39% report they manage both B2B and B2C efforts.

Tags: advertising, content marketing, Content Marketing Institute, content marketing trends, GetResponse










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/study-budgets-for-content-marketing-to-remain-steady.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.