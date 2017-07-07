Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : July 07, 2017
Study: Budgets for content marketing to remain steady
While budgets for mobile and social marketing continue to push higher, looking for content marketing to remain steady. That's the word from new GetResponse data. Researchers surveyed marketers from around the globe and nearly all (91.3%) said they expect budgets for content marketing to remain the same.
Researchers with the Commitment and Investment in Audience report, which was a collaboration between GetResponse and Content Marketing Institute's Robert Rose polled more than 2500 marketers in more than 180 countries around the globe to come to their results.
"It's no secret that content marketing is an invaluable strategy among today's marketers. But there's always room for improvement, and we want to be an educational resource that teaches businesses how to best harness the power of content marketing to reach desired audiences," said Simon Grabowski, GetResponse Founder & CEO. "The findings provide insight into what practices have worked for marketers in the past, and how those struggling with content marketing can take the necessary steps to course-correct existing strategies moving forward."
The research also shows that fewer than 20% are able to accurately measure the ROI of each content asset; nearly 40% are sourcing content as they use it.
Of those surveyed, 19% identified as B2B marketers, 41% said they were focused on B2C marketing efforts, and 39% report they manage both B2B and B2C efforts.
Tags: advertising, content marketing, Content Marketing Institute, content marketing trends, GetResponse
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Older smartphone users irritated by stereotype that they are confused by tech
- Study: Budgets for content marketing to remain steady
- Top 3 tips for a stronger m:commerce strategy
- How to incorporate chatbots in branded social media
- United Nations survey finds Singapore "most committed" to cybersecurity
- Use the power of email personalization to exceed revenue goals
- Europe: Card fraud losses reach new high
- Page loads can be a mobile problem, too
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers