Study: Average retail site-load is 9 seconds

by Kristina Knight

Several studies have shown that for every second of 'web latency' conversion rates drop about 7%.

"For retailers, much of the internal debate over rich online experience vs. fast web performance has focused on either cramming more and more capabilities into sites, no matter what impact that has on performance, or stripping out functions and features to make sure the site loads fast," said Nikki Baird, Managing Partner, Retail Systems Research (RSR). "In today's competitive market, retailers cannot afford to make these trade-offs. Our report found there is a lot of room for retailers to improve performance and, by doing so, open up new opportunities to make digital channels truly differentiating and engaging at the same time."

The study is sponsored by Yottaa. Other interesting findings from the eCommerce Performance: What Works, What Doesn't, and What's Next report include:

• On average, retailers were using 70 3rd party ecommerce applications on-site

• Between 50% and 75% of lagging load times were because of these apps

"As the trend of closing brick and mortar stores continues, retailers are heavily investing in their online channels to engage shoppers and drive revenue," said Rich Stendardo, CEO of Yottaa. "The findings of the latest report from RSR confirm two things. One is that web performance impacts online conversion. The second is that most eCommerce sites today are, to quote the report, 'disturbingly slow'. The findings from this report validate Yottaa's mission to help online retailers improve performance up to 60% and increase conversions up to 20%."

