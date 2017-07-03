BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
about us | ad info
BizReport

RSS feed Get our RSS feed

Search BizReport

News by Topic

Marketing

Beyond Marketing

White Papers

Magazines

Jobs




BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : July 03, 2017


Strong values + relevant offers = brand loyalty

New research from the DMA and Foresight Factory reveals that more than half of consumers continue to use the same brands, websites, and stores without looking for alternatives.

by Helen Leggatt

Fifty-five percent of consumers surveyed for the DMA/Foresight Factory 'Customer Engagement 2017' study appear somewhat lackadaisical about brand loyalty, sticking to the same brands, websites, and stores without seeking alternatives.

However, more than eight in ten consumers said they were willing to dedicate time to researching products to get the best deals.

Uncertainty about brand values concerns many people, found the research, with 46% of respondents saying they find it difficult to know which brands or companies to trust. Brands can counteract this by demonstrating stronger values, however, 72% of respondents also said that more relevant loyalty offers would also instill trust (up from 62% in 2016).

"The introduction of new technology could well become a bridge to help brands increase their emotional connection with consumers in what is becoming a very non-personal world," said Scott Logie, chair of the DMA customer engagement committee.

"The appetite from consumers for new ways to engage appears to be increasing, but we'll have to wait and see if this interest transitions into usage in the coming years."

Tags: brand marketing, loyalty, marketing, research










No Comments

Email to a friend Email to a friend

Print this article Print this article

Subscribe to BizReport




More articles from this category

More Stories on Related Topics


Latest Headlines

More...



Featured White Papers

BizReport Research Library

Download the latest marketing research & free white papers


Most Popular White Papers

BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines
© 1999- BizReport. All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer

http://www.bizreport.com/2017/07/strong-values-relevant-offers-brand-loyalty.html

 

 

Copyright © 1999- BizReport. All rights reserved.
Republication or redistribution of BizReport content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
BizReport shall not be liable for any errors in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.