BizReport : Loyalty Marketing : July 03, 2017
Strong values + relevant offers = brand loyalty
New research from the DMA and Foresight Factory reveals that more than half of consumers continue to use the same brands, websites, and stores without looking for alternatives.
Fifty-five percent of consumers surveyed for the DMA/Foresight Factory 'Customer Engagement 2017' study appear somewhat lackadaisical about brand loyalty, sticking to the same brands, websites, and stores without seeking alternatives.
However, more than eight in ten consumers said they were willing to dedicate time to researching products to get the best deals.
Uncertainty about brand values concerns many people, found the research, with 46% of respondents saying they find it difficult to know which brands or companies to trust. Brands can counteract this by demonstrating stronger values, however, 72% of respondents also said that more relevant loyalty offers would also instill trust (up from 62% in 2016).
"The introduction of new technology could well become a bridge to help brands increase their emotional connection with consumers in what is becoming a very non-personal world," said Scott Logie, chair of the DMA customer engagement committee.
"The appetite from consumers for new ways to engage appears to be increasing, but we'll have to wait and see if this interest transitions into usage in the coming years."
