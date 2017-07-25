BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
Corporate space sharing next high-growth sector of sharing economy

Juniper's latest research reveals that transport and space sectors will continue to dominate the sharing economy while corporate space sharing is predicted to become the next high-growth sector.

by Helen Leggatt

The sharing economy is not a new concept but digital formats coupled with the rapid expansion of the online ecosystem has led to a sharing economy in which skills and human resources are as much in demand as physical goods.

It comes as no surprise, therefore, that sharing economy-related platform provider revenues are expected to double by 2022. According to new data released by Juniper Research, revenues will increase to $40.2 billion by 2022, double that of 2017 ($18.6 billion).

Juniper anticipates that the transport and space sectors will boost growth and continue to dominate the sharing industry. Companies such as Uber and Lyft "have seen much greater returns from driver operations than expected," says Juniper, adding that their research showed "that the proportion taken by these platforms is now around 30% per journey, as providers capitalize on an established driver network".

Juniper also highlights the sharing of corporate space via platforms as the next high-growth sector in the sharing economy. There will be "entire floors of office blocks kitted out and primed for office sharing," says report author Lauren Foye.

Tags: corporate space sharing, research, sharing economy, space, transport, travel










