BizReport : Ecommerce : July 25, 2017


Retailers agree not enough being done to replicate online shopping in-store

New research among UK retailers by Qmatic UK reveals that, while retailers are determined to continue investing in in-store technology, many agree they are not doing enough to replicate the online shopping experience that consumers crave.

by Helen Leggatt

Recent research from Fujitsu revealed that 4 in 10 consumers are often disappointed by technology offered in physical stores. Worryingly for retailers, just over 6 in 10 said they would choose one retailer over another based on in-store technology.

In fact, a lot of research is pointing towards in-store technology and experiences simply not keeping up with consumer expectations. While the top reason consumers choose to shop in-store is the ability to touch, feel and try products (78% globally / 72% U.S. according to research) they also want to use, or see used, digital and mobile technology that better mimics the online experience.

However, new research from Qmatic UK, conducted by Vanson Bourne, found that retailers in the UK, while determined to continue investing in in-store technology, agree they are not doing enough to replicate the online shopping experience that consumers crave.

Retailers have, on average, implemented four different types of technology solution in their stores. The most popular is assisted selling (sales assistants armed with tablets to help customers around the store) implemented by just over half (52%) of retailers, followed by free wi-fi, offered by 51%. Digital signage is the third most-popular followed by a 'video wall' (38%).

"Consumers want a personalized and positive customer experience throughout the customer journey, and not just online. They want choice and convenience with a frictionless, seamless experience across all channels," said Vanessa Walmsley, managing director at Qmatic UK. "We found that 41% of retailers say that their stores get too busy for them to think about the customer experience - but in fact the right supporting technology can be very beneficial in terms of reducing customer wait times, eliminating friction points along the customer journey, as well as meeting demand for self-service and channel shift."

Tags: UK, in-store experience, research, retail, technology










