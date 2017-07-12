Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : July 12, 2017
Report: Print, Programmatic ads down, Native up
Advertising, both print and digital, is undergoing another transformation. That's the word from MediaRadar's new Consumer Advertising Report. According to their data both print and programmatic ad spend has declined over the past year. The good news: native ad spending is on the up.
It will likely come as no surprise that the print ad spend continues to decline (6% decrease Q1 2016 vs. Q1 2017), but it may surprise some to see how the programmatic space has changed. According to the report, programmatic buyers are down 12% YoY; experts believe this decline is based on fears of brand safety.
"After years of growth, the decline in programmatic buyers is likely attributed to concerns around brand safety - especially given recent problems for companies like YouTube. This form of advertising is continuing to evolve as brands seek more control over where their ads are running. We expect to see programmatic rise as more brands move to programmatic direct models," Todd Krizelman, CEO & Co-Founder of MediaRadar.
The bright spot is in the Native ad space; researchers found that advertisers interested in Native ad placements increased 74% YoY.
"Consumer advertising is shifting as audience consumption patterns evolve. Advertisers will keep spending more on native because it outperforms traditional ad units. Audiences look at native ads more frequently than non-native and buyers are investing accordingly," said Krizelman.
Tags: advertising, advertising trends, MediaRadar, native advertising, programmatic advertising, social marketing
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- 43% of Millennials have made a purchase via voice-controlled device
- Report: Mass merchants ahead of department stores for back to school
- Prime Day Roundup: Conversions down, traffic up
- How CDPs are helping brands better understand data
- Consumers increasingly prefer digital coupons to paper
- Juniper Research: In-flight wifi to be the norm by 2022
- Survey: Parents spending less on back to school this year
- Report: Print, Programmatic ads down, Native up
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers