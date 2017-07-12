Report: Print, Programmatic ads down, Native up

by Kristina Knight

It will likely come as no surprise that the print ad spend continues to decline (6% decrease Q1 2016 vs. Q1 2017), but it may surprise some to see how the programmatic space has changed. According to the report, programmatic buyers are down 12% YoY; experts believe this decline is based on fears of brand safety.

"After years of growth, the decline in programmatic buyers is likely attributed to concerns around brand safety - especially given recent problems for companies like YouTube. This form of advertising is continuing to evolve as brands seek more control over where their ads are running. We expect to see programmatic rise as more brands move to programmatic direct models," Todd Krizelman, CEO & Co-Founder of MediaRadar.

The bright spot is in the Native ad space; researchers found that advertisers interested in Native ad placements increased 74% YoY.

"Consumer advertising is shifting as audience consumption patterns evolve. Advertisers will keep spending more on native because it outperforms traditional ad units. Audiences look at native ads more frequently than non-native and buyers are investing accordingly," said Krizelman.

