Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Ecommerce : July 11, 2017
Report: Prime Day shoppers shop around
Look for Amazon Prime Day shoppers to look around off of Amazon's site. That's a key takeaway from new Bazaarvoice research; their report delved into how Prime Day shoppers engaged across the web during the 48 hours surrounding Amazon Prime Day.
Among the more interesting findings is this: Most Prime Day shoppers (76%) are looking around the web to compare prices to Amazon's Prime Day deals, and to look at product ratings and reviews off of Amazon's site. These shoppers are turning to big box retailers like Walmart and Target, but are also heading to consumer electronics hubs, and home improvement sites, as well.
"As one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, many consumers discover and try new brands on Amazon Prime Day," said Sara Spivey, Chief Marketing Officer at Bazaarvoice. "But participation in Prime Day is not the only way for brands to get in front of online shoppers. As our study and network data show, consumers are researching and buying products across multiple online retailers on Prime Day and the availability of ratings and reviews across these retail channels can help inform and influence their purchase decisions."
Other interesting findings from the Bazaarvoice report include:
• 46% of Prime Day shoppers 'are not likely to purchase' products without ratings/reviews
• 56% 'always read' ratings/reviews prior to making Prime Day purchases
• 45% 'will buy' products they'd previously not heard of on Prime Day based only on ratings/reviews
Nearly all (80%) Prime Day shoppers say ratings/reviews are 'the most important part' of their purchasing decision.
Tags: Amazon Prime Day, Bazaarvoice, ecommerce, ecommerce trends
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- Study: Localization stymies CMOs
- Ad Roundup: Tools for publishers
- Research reveals value to brands of television show sponsorship
- Report: Prime Day shoppers shop around
- Third of Brits trust the media less now than they did six months ago
- Online fashion shoppers stick to small core group of retailers
- Report: 673% increase in cyber attacks against UK corporate databases
- Voice touted as future of mobile search but brands unprepared
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers