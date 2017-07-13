BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Research : July 13, 2017


Report: Mass merchants ahead of department stores for back to school

Look for fewer back to school shopping families to hit department stores - at least, put them lower on the list. That, according to new Deloitte data, which indicates that mass merchants now top the list for back to school shopping destinations, along with off-price retailers.

by Kristina Knight

Department stores now rank 6th on the list of destinations, according to Deloitte's 2017 Back-to-School Survey.

As to how parents are allocating the school budget, just over half (55%) is going to clothing/accessories; that is a 10% increase over 2016 shopping trends.

"With today's technology-based education system there is less need for traditional school supplies, likely contributing to the shift toward more spending on clothing and accessories before children head back to school," said Rod Sides, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. retail, wholesale and distribution practice leader. "Part of this shift may also come from the popularity of preconfigured school supply kits, which 30 percent of families plan to use. Shoppers can now get their supplies all at once leaving more time and budget for spending in other categories such as clothing and accessories."

Overall, American families are expected to spend a total of $27 billion on back to school items; per family, Deloitte experts believe the spend will reach about $500.

The full Deloitte forecast can be found here.

