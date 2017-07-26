Search BizReport
BizReport : Advertising : July 26, 2017
Report: Digital transformation for business survival
Adapting to the digital marketplace is key to businesses staying in business. That, according to Couchbase data; their new report indicates most US, UK, French, and German companies believe they could fail if they don't adapt correctly to the digital space.
Just over half (54%) of execs believe they could either be absorbed into another business or go out of business altogether if they don't 'keep up with' transformations in the digital space.
"Our study puts a spotlight on the harsh reality that despite allocating millions of dollars towards digital transformation projects, most companies are only seeing marginal returns and realizing this trajectory won't enable them to compete effectively in the future," said Matt Cain, CEO, Couchbase. "With 87% of IT leaders concerned that their revenue will drop if they don't significantly improve their customers' experiences, it's critical that they focus on projects designed to increase customer engagement. Key to succeeding here is selecting the right underlying database technology that can leverage dynamic data to its full potential across any platform and deliver the personal, highly responsive experiences that customers are demanding today."
Most (90%) of the execs surveyed believe their plans to use data to better adapt to digital 'is limited' by tech and/or a lack of resources regarding the technology available to them.
