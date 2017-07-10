BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
July 10, 2017


Report: 673% increase in cyber attacks against UK corporate databases

A new report claims cyber attacks targeting UK businesses has risen significantly during the second quarter of 2017.

by Helen Leggatt

Research by business ISP Beaming reveals that the number of online attacks on businesses in the UK in Q2 2017 was up 52% on the previous quarter. More than 65,000 cyber attacks were waged on UK business in the three months from April to June.

According to Beaming's research, IoT and embedded devices, such as connected CCTV cameras and smart control systems for buildings, were the most targeted, accounting for 68% of cyber attacks.

However, the average number of cyber attacks against corporate databases saw a massive increase from 1,200 in Q1 to over 9,500 in Q2 - a whopping 673% increase.

According to Sonia Blizzard, managing director at Beaming, headline-hitting attacks such as WannaCry are just the tip of the iceberg.

"UK businesses were targeted more than 700 times each on a daily basis by hackers over the last three months, who focused on hijacking connected devices and databases," said Blizzard..

"The majority of cyber-attacks are automated computer scripts that search the web for weaknesses and attack company firewalls constantly looking for vulnerabilities. Businesses need to keep these vital defenses up-to-date, prioritize security over convenience and ensure employees understand both the evolving threat and their cyber security responsibilities."

Tags: business, cyber threat, cybersecurity, trends, UK










