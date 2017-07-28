Search BizReport
News by Topic
Marketing
- Advertising
- Search Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Loyalty Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Social Marketing
- Viral Marketing
- Trends & Ideas
- Internet Marketing 101
Beyond Marketing
BizReport : Advertising : July 28, 2017
Purpose-driven brand ads up fourfold in five years
Purpose-driven ads have grown in number over the past five years, according to video ad tech firm Pixability, and they generate more views and engagement than other ad types.
Purpose-driven, or cause-related, advertising among the Interbrand 2016 list of top 100 global brands has increased fourfold since 2012, according to Pixability's research.
Using YouTube data, the firm was able to identify a wide variety of causes of which women's empowerment was the most prominent, accounting for 24% of all purpose-driven videos. Other topics being addressed include community aid (17%), adversity (16%), sustainability (14%) and equality (10%).
Purpose-driven ads attracted almost one million more views than non-purpose ads, found the research, and engagement rates (total of likes, dislikes, comments and Shares) were higher (0.31% vs. 0.29%).
However, according to Bettina Hein, CEO of Pixability (via Think With Google), "there's no one-size-fits-all answer" for brands looking for a cause to promote because, while a cause such as patriotism might attract the majority of purpose-driven ad views, equality is the cause that generates the highest engagement rates.
"When purpose-driven ads are done well, brands have the opportunity to not only stand for something they believe in, but also deeply connect with an audience," said Hein. "I believe this will become an increasingly important method to build brands at a time when people are increasingly choosing brands that align with their values."
Click here for a YouTube playlist of a selection of brand purpose-driven ads.
Tags: advertising, cause-related, purpose-driven, research, video, YouTube
Tweet
Subscribe to BizReport
Please enter your e-mail here:
Latest Headlines
- What mobile payments expansion means for merchants
- Google identifies and takes action against Play Store app spyware
- Tech has turned UK into Instant Gratification Nation
- Top 3 tips to a better machine learning strategy
- Cyber security tops list of concerns among Asia-Pacific Internet users
- Expert IDs pitfalls to avoid in using AI in email
- Purpose-driven brand ads up fourfold in five years
- Few UK organizations can adjust marcomms in real-time
Featured White Papers
- How to Dominate the Baby Boomer Market Using Facebook
Setting up a Facebook Ad campaign can be overwhelming and time-consuming. But in our digital world, it's vital to the...
BizReport Research Library
Download the latest marketing research & free white papers