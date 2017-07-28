BizReport.com | IT Research Library | Free Magazines | Jobs
BizReport : Advertising : July 28, 2017


Purpose-driven brand ads up fourfold in five years

Purpose-driven ads have grown in number over the past five years, according to video ad tech firm Pixability, and they generate more views and engagement than other ad types.

by Helen Leggatt

Purpose-driven, or cause-related, advertising among the Interbrand 2016 list of top 100 global brands has increased fourfold since 2012, according to Pixability's research.

Using YouTube data, the firm was able to identify a wide variety of causes of which women's empowerment was the most prominent, accounting for 24% of all purpose-driven videos. Other topics being addressed include community aid (17%), adversity (16%), sustainability (14%) and equality (10%).

PurposeDrivenAdsGraphs_01.png

Purpose-driven ads attracted almost one million more views than non-purpose ads, found the research, and engagement rates (total of likes, dislikes, comments and Shares) were higher (0.31% vs. 0.29%).

However, according to Bettina Hein, CEO of Pixability (via Think With Google), "there's no one-size-fits-all answer" for brands looking for a cause to promote because, while a cause such as patriotism might attract the majority of purpose-driven ad views, equality is the cause that generates the highest engagement rates.

"When purpose-driven ads are done well, brands have the opportunity to not only stand for something they believe in, but also deeply connect with an audience," said Hein. "I believe this will become an increasingly important method to build brands at a time when people are increasingly choosing brands that align with their values."

Click here for a YouTube playlist of a selection of brand purpose-driven ads.

Tags: advertising, cause-related, purpose-driven, research, video, YouTube










